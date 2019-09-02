Border Security Force arrest one for smuggling 120 cattle to Bangladesh

crime

BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier affected seizure of 12.25 Lakh Bangladeshi currency and arrested one cattle smuggler

On Monday, the South Bengal Frontier troops of Border Security Force (BSF) arrested one person for allegedly smuggling 120 cattle to Bangladesh from West Bengal. The BSF police arrested the accused on August during operations against trans-border crimes. The BSF troops also seized12.25 lakh Bangladeshi currency called taka from his possession.

BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier during operations against trans-border crimes, affected seizure of 12.25 Lakh Bangladeshi currency, 120 cattle and apprehended 01 cattle smuggler on 31 Aug/01 Sept 2019, while these were being smuggled to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/zH4Q69At8c — BSF KOLKATA : PRO BSF SOUTH BENGAL (@PROSOUTHBENGAL) September 1, 2019

The PRO of BSF South Bengal took to social networking site Twitter and said that the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier affected seizure of 12.25 Lakh Bangladeshi currency and arrested one cattle smuggler who was smuggling 120 cattle to Bangladesh.

In a similar incident, the Delhi police arrested 11 cattle smugglers for allegedly smuggling cattle on Sunday in the national capital. The police also arrested a mobile phone snatcher and recovered six stolen vehicles. According to sources, the police control room (PCR) received a call while patrolling the Rajghat area about a truck transporting cattle.

Laying a trap, the police arrested Satbir, 42, and Naresh, 50 who claimed to be the owners of the cattle. While frisking the vehicle, the police also found three buffaloes and 43 calves in the truck. Out of which, two buffaloes and two calves were already dead.

Other than the cattle, the police also found nine people were also travelling in the vehicle.

With inputs from ANI

