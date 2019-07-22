Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in MP's Katni

national

Representational image

Katni: A man was beaten up by a group of people for smuggling cattle in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the group of men intercepting a truck and freeing the cattle loaded onto it and beating up a man, the smuggler, whose hands are tied with a rope.

The smuggler was later arrested by the police while those who beat him up are on the run.

"We got information yesterday that a truck carrying 30 cattle was stopped. Our staff went to the spot and took action under Cattle Preservation Act and relevant Sections of the IPC. We seized the truck and arrested the man," Assistant Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

He further said that a case had also been registered under relevant Sections against the people who beat up the man.

"The first crime (cattle transportation) is more serious and we have clear instructions from the government that these crimes should be strictly dealt with," Mishra said adding that a thorough investigation into the matter was underway.

