Boris Becker pleads not guilty to criminal charges

German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information. Becker, who wore a black face mask and cap, pleaded not guilty to 19 charges of failing to disclose money and property between May 2017 and June 2017.

The 52-year-old, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service. Bankruptcy issues were considered at hearings in the High Court in London. Becker, smartly dressed in a suit and red tie, was conditionally bailed to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 22. The German took the tennis world by storm as a 17-year-old as he became the then youngest-ever men's Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon in 1985, defending his trophy the following year. Nicknamed "Boom Boom", he went on to win a further four majors and 49 singles titles in all, amassing $25 million in prize money.

Becker also enjoyed a successful spell from 2014 until 2016 as coach of Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever