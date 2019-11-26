Mumbai Crime: Marriage proposal rejected twice, youth stabs woman, sister in Borivli

Namrata Nate (in green) and her sister get out of an auto at Shatabdi Hospital

A youth rejected by a woman three years back tried to convince her again on Monday to marry him, but ended up stabbing the 21-year-old and her elder sister after she refused to accept his proposal the second time. The incident happened in Shimpoli area in Borivli east.

According to police, Atul Kanojia, 21, fell in love with Namrata Nate three years back and later sent a marriage proposal to her parents. However, both Namrata and her parents turned down his proposal, and she got married to someone else in May this year and moved out of Borivli with her husband.

On Monday, Namrata had returned home for the youngest sibling's wedding and had stepped out for a walk post-lunch when Kanojia approached her, the police said. He made another attempt to persuade her to marry him, but when she refused again, he stabbed her in the hands. Namrata's elder sister, Ankita Chile, 23, came running to save her but Kanojia attacked her too, they added.

The parents, who had also rushed out of the house after hearing the commotion, caught hold of Kanojia but as they got busy tending to their bleeding daughters, he fled away.

They then started looking for a vehicle to file a police complaint. An auto driver volunteered to help them and took them to Borivli police station. Seeing the bleeding women, the cops rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital.

The doctors discharged Ankita as she had suffered a minor injury in her back, but hospitalised Namrata for a surgery of her elbows that sustained serious injuries, said the police. The police later registered an FIR and nabbed Kanojia within hours. They booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

