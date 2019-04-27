Box Office: Avengers: Endgame mints Rs 53 crore on Day 1; becomes biggest Hollywood opener in India

hollywood

Marvel Studios latest offering, Avengers: Endgame has received an exceptional opening at the worldwide box office becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date

A still from the Avengers: Endgame with Iron Man and Captain America

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has exceeded all expectations. On the first day of its release globally, the film has collected USD 305 million. The film, which released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, earned Rs 53.10 crore (net box office collection) on the first day. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu across 2845 screens in India on Friday, according to the film's representatives.

"The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested the Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise.

"They have eagerly awaited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident", Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the fourth and final Avengers movie is already on the path to creating history.

"'Avengers Endgame is sensational...Creates history... Records highest Day 1 of 2019 so far... emerges biggest Hollywood opener to date... Crosses Day 1 business of 'Thugs Of Hindostan', the biggest opener from Hindi film industry (Rs 52.25 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu)."

#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY...

â­ï¸ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far*

â­ï¸ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*

â­ï¸ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [â¹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

"Avengers: Endgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the box office," Adarsh added.

#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO... Fri â¹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

He compared the opening day numbers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"2018: Avengers: Infinity War was Rs 31.30 crore/plus 2000 screens; 2019: 'Avengers: Endgame' Rs 53.10 crore/2845 screens."

Pointing out a coincidence, he wrote: "'Baahubali 2' released on (Friday) April 28, 2017; 'Avengers: Infinity War' released on (Friday) April 27, 2018; now 'Avengers: Endgame' released on (Friday) April 26, 2019... All three money spinners released on the last Friday of April, and non-holiday releases."

What a coincidence...

â­ï¸ #Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017

â­ï¸ #AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018

â­ï¸ Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019

All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

The release of the 3 hour 1 minute-long epic superhero adventure, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has become one of the biggest cinematic events in the recent history of entertainment.

The film, which is the culmination of the 11-years-long Avengers journey, features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johanasson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

