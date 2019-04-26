Avengers: Endgame: Google allows users to replicate Thanos' snap

hollywood

Joining the craze of Avengers: Endgame is search engine Google, which has now offered a glimpse of Thanos' in-famous snap

The wait is finally over. As fans thronged cinema halls to watch the 22nd movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Google too has decided to join the Avengers: Endgame bandwagon with a pretty cool trick. The fictional nemesis of the Avengers, Thanos can now destroy half of your Google Search results just like he snapped half of the world’s population to dust in the last installment of the Avengers series, Infinity War.











The magic of Thanos unleashed on Google search. Pic/Google Inc

To experience the trick, all you have to do is search for 'Thanos' on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet, placed on the left-hand side of the screen. The moment you click on the gauntlet, the magic will begin. You will see all the search results slowly fading away. The Google page will automatically move up and down as the results tabs disappear.

Here's the twist! Wait for it all to disappear. Once that happens, click on the gauntlet again and everything goes back to how it was in the beginning, restored and intact.

You can watch a video of this effect posted by a Twitter user.

Do a google search for Thanos



Click the infinity gauntlet



Search results: Mr search engine, I don't feel so good..#ENDGAME #Thanos pic.twitter.com/FM6rxk5h7l — Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) April 24, 2019

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame opened in India on Friday. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brie Larson, amongst others. It has already sold record one million tickets within 24 hours when the online advance booking opened.

To accommodate the demand for the last of the Avenger series, some theatres are running shows 24X7. Trade pundits have pegged the first day collections at a staggering Rs 50 crore.

