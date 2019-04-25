Avengers: Endgame leaked online; Robert Downey Jr has a befitting reply

hollywood

Despite the makers and actors' efforts to save Marvel's much-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame from piracy, the movie has been leaked on several websites

Avengers: Endgame poster/picture courtesy: Avengers' Instagram account

The film's leaked copy came from a Chinese theatrical screening which happened a day ago, variety.com reported on Wednesday. According to the piracy news site, users in China began sharing a 1.2-gigabyte file of Avengers: Endgame on peer-to-peer piracy networks sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. China time on Wednesday.

However, the report stated that the quality of the video-cammed pirated copy is particularly bad. Later, the film reportedly circulated on other platforms such as ThePirateBay and India's TamilRockers.

"Keep those spoilers to yourself," Downey tweeted after the film's copy got leaked online.

On April 21, Russo Brothers also informed the fans about the leaked videos of the film. The pirated footage of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame leaked online, owing to which makers of the film are requesting fans to steer clear of the leaked footage and to not spoil the superhero film for fans who have been patiently waiting all this while to watch it.

Avengers: Endgame features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.

The film, which Joe co-directed with brother Anthony Russo, will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame will release in India on Friday. It has already made history in India by selling 1 million advance tickets.

