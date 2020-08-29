Boxer Amir Khan: I do think having a separate house has also made our relationship stronger

Brit boxer Amir Khan has revealed that mad pad, another house which he has next to his GBP 1.3 million (approx Rs 12.64 crore) mansion in Bolton, where he lives with wife Faryal and three kids — Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two and Muhammad Zaviyar, seven months, has been a blessing in disguise for the couple.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Amir, who got married to Faryal in New York in 2013, said when they have differences and can't bear each other, he prefers to go there and spend some time alone. "Sometimes when you can't stand each other, you have to think that you have children," Faryal was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

And Amir said: "That's why I've got the other house, so I can take a walk there. I swear it's the best thing ever. I do think having a separate house has also made our relationship stronger, because you're not in each other's face all the time. I still need my own space sometimes, to have my friends over and chill. And Faryal can do the same."

Meanwhile, the couple will be a part of BBC Three show, Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton, which assures to give a sneak peek into their personal lives.

