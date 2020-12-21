Boxers Simranjit Kaur and Manisha are India's golden girls

India's Simranjit Kaur (right) battles with Germany's Maya Klienhans during the 60kg category final in Germany on Saturday

Indian women boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Manisha (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany on Saturday night.

Manisha defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjit got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories.



India's Manisha (right) lands a punch on compatriot Saskhi during the 57kg category final of the World Cup in Germany

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. Earlier, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men. He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals. Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

