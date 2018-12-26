Boxing Day Test: Mayank Agarwal misses out on ton, India 123/2 at tea on Day 1

cricket

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara walk back into the pavillion

Maynak Agarwal lost opportunity to score a hundred on Test debut as India reached 123 for two at tea on the opening day of the third match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), here on Wednesday.

Agarwal (76) was caught behind off Pat Cummins at the stroke of tea.

Adelaide Test hero Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 33 and will be joined by skipper Virat Kohli when the final session of the day will begin after the break.

India lost Hanuma Vihari, who was asked to open the innings, when he handed a catch to Aaron Finch off Cummins after making 8 runs in the opening session.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 123 for 2 in 54.5 overs. (M Agarwal 76, C Pujara 33 batting; Pat Cummins 2/24).

