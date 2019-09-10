MENU

Boy killed, four injured in roof collapse in West Bengal

Published: Sep 10, 2019, 09:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The incident occurred at Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para village on Monday night

Boy killed, four injured in roof collapse in West Bengal
This picture has been used for representational purpose

West Bengal: A boy was reported dead and three other children and a woman sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse in West Bengal's Malda district, police stated. The incident took place on Monday night at Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para village. "The victims were watching a Muharram procession from an under-construction building. Work was on in the roof. Suddenly, a section of it collapsed, causing severe injuries to the five people beneath it. While one person died in the hospital, the remaining four are critical," an officer of Manikchak police station stated.

The deceased identified as Ramzan Sheikh (12) was a resident of Shamka village under Harishchandrapur police station limits and had come to Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para to visit a relative on the occasion of Muharram, he said. The injured people -Tanvir Sheikh (2), Annu Khatun (6), Sahajat Hussain (7) and Sukhtara Bibi (25), are now being treated at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

With inputs from PTI

