Boyfriend can't stop thinking about his ex

My boyfriend broke up with a woman two years ago, which is when we started to go out together. Since that time though, he hasn't been able to forget her. He talks about her at least once a week, and it gets on my nerves because he can't seem to put that relationship behind him. I know he loves me, and also that he doesn't want to get back with her. How do I just get him to forget about her and just move on?

If you are secure about where you stand in this relationship, and know he isn't interested in getting back with her, you should try and be patient while he works this out. If he talks about her a lot, it's obvious that there are unresolved issues he is trying to work out. It's natural to be annoyed by this, because it can't be easy, but try and look at this from his perspective and why he chooses to share this aspect of his personal life with you. It's important to him, as are you. In time, he simply won't have a reason to talk about her anymore.

I was introduced to a girl by friends of mine who thought she and I would be good together. We have gone out a few times, but I am not comfortable speaking to her about my personal life because I don't trust her. I get the feeling she is lying to me about a few things, and there is no way of proving this because I don't know her too well. I don't want to get into a relationship with someone I don't trust, but my friends say I am just being paranoid. What should I do?

Your friends can have opinions, of course, but you also have the right to accept or reject them. If you aren't comfortable with this person, you don't have to meet her. You don't have to get into a relationship with anyone to make other people happy. Put yourself first.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates