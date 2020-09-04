Boyfriend's rich friends intimidate me...

I have been dating a guy from a rich family for around 3 months now. I come from a middle-class family and that doesn't bother either of us because we really like each other. The problem is his friends, who often end up intimidating me. They don't do anything specific to make me feel bad, but I always end up feeling inferior when they are around, and I can't help it. I don't know how to say this to my boyfriend, because I am afraid he will think less of me if I do. How do I cope with this?

It makes perfect sense to discuss this with your boyfriend because that kind of honesty about feelings goes a long way towards strengthening any relationship. Feelings of insecurity are normal and can affect us all. There may be absolutely no basis for why his friends make you feel that way, but it helps to get a perspective on who they really are from someone who knows them well. Speaking to your boyfriend about this will help you understand why he wants to be with you, and hopefully boost your opinion about yourself. If being rich made anyone superior, our businessmen and politicians would be great human beings. In fact, they are often the worst examples of how people ought to behave. Finally, if your boyfriend thinks that how you feel is a flaw and evaluates you on the basis of your economic background, maybe he isn't worth being with anyway.

My friends say that I often tend to push people away, which tends to ruin all my relationships quickly. I really like my current girlfriend though, and don't want to mess this up. What should I do?

Being aware of a problem, if it is real, helps you evaluate what you should and shouldn't do. Talk to your girlfriend, tell her you have issues that need resolving, and ask for help. You will be surprised how much easier it gets when two people try and understand each other.

