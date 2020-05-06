BoysLockerRoom: Cops question student; 22 others go underground

Soon after the Delhi police started questioning a prominent South Delhi school student in connection with the Boys Locker Room controversy investigation, 22 others linked to the mess went underground on Tuesday.

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi police earlier detained one teenager in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were shared and they were objectified.

The one who has been nabbed so far is a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi. "Twenty-two other boys have also been identified and they would be called for investigation," the police said on Tuesday. The detained accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Based on the information provided by the minor during questioning, police teams have been sent to various parts of the National Capital Region. After the police registered the case, many students in the group have gone underground.

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".

A case was registered under Section 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC and 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act at cyber cell of the Delhi police.

Earlier on Monday, the police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi's Saket at the Saket police station requesting for a probe into the matter, the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell thereof. Apart from this, another complaint was filed at a police station in North Delhi by a parent in connection with this Instagram group.

