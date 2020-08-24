BP medication may improve COVID-19 survival rates: Study

In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the severity of the infection.

For the study, published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, the research team studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives -- a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure).

They found that the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death was reduced for patients with high blood pressure who were taking Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB).

"At the start of the pandemic, there was concern that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for Covid-19 patients," said study lead author Vassilios Vassiliou from the University of East Anglia in the UK.

"We wanted to find out what the impact of these medications is for people with Covid-19," Vassiliou added. Therefore, the research team studied the outcomes for patients taking antihypertensives -- looking particularly at what they call 'critical' outcomes such as being admitted to intensive care or being put on a ventilator, and death.

The team analysed data from 19 studies related to Covid-19 and ACEi and ARB medications. The meta-analysis involved more than 28,000 patients and is the largest and most detailed such study to date.

They compared data from Covid-19 patients who were taking ACEi or ARB medications with those who were not -- focusing on whether they experienced 'critical' events (admission to intensive care and invasive or non-invasive ventilation) and death.

"We found that a third of Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking an ACEi/ARBs," Vassiliou said. This is likely due to the increased risk of infection in patients with co-morbidities such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and diabetes.

"But the really important thing that we showed was that there is no evidence that these medications might increase the severity of Covid-19 or risk of death," the study authors wrote.

"On the contrary, we found that there was a significantly lower risk of death and critical outcomes, so they might, in fact, have a protective role -- particularly in patients with hypertension. Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure who were taking ACEi/ARB medications were 0.67 times less likely to have a critical or fatal outcome than those not taking these medications. Our research provides substantial evidence to recommend continued use of these medications if the patients were taking them already," the study authors noted.

