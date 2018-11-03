BPP and Class IV workers reach amicable settlement over bonus, pay hike issues

national

The long-drawn tussle between trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) and the Mumbai Mazdoor Union came to an end yesterday after both parties signed off on mutual terms as part of an ongoing case in labour court.

After the BPP paid the workers' bonus on Friday, the union members promised not to resort to any agitation over the issue till December 2019. The Class IV workers had filed a case in labour court two months ago after they received show-cause notices from the trustees threatening to deduct their salaries for eight days. The notices had been issued after the workers had gone on a mass casual leave on August 21 to protest the delay in payment of the bonus among other reasons.

During the hearing, the trustees explained their financial constraints, and both parties agreed to file consent terms. As part of the consent terms, BPP agreed to pay the bonus before Diwali and not make that penal salary deduction."The union has agreed to keep the new Charter of Demands, which was to be effective from January 2018, on hold till June 2019, after which discussions and negotiations can be carried out, depending on BPP's financial situation then," said Yazdi Desai, BPP chairman. He added that by delaying the increase in the workers' wages, BPP has been able to save nearly R5 crore of trust funds.

Union secretary Dhunji Naterwalla said that, as promised, BPP paid the bonus to all Class IV workers on Friday. "Our advocates helped with the consent terms, and we will keep our word. We will take up negotiations after June next year," he added.

