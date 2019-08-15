Brad Falchuk opens up about moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow

hollywood

Brad Falchuk explained that blending their families was a delicate process and their children needed time to adjust.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow. Pic/Getty Images, Instagram

Writer-producer Brad Falchuk and actor Gwyneth Paltrow had a sweet reason for not moving in together even after being married for a year. In an interview with a magazine, Falchuk explained that they decided to take it slow for the sake of their children from previous marriages

Falchuk, 48, explained that blending their families was a delicate process and their children needed time to adjust. He has two kids from his previous relationship, while Paltrow shares Apple (15), and Moses (13), with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"I'm moving in September. We've done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's hard on kids. Come September, we're all going to Brady Bunch it up, and it'll be great," said Falchuk. Despite the attention their marriage garnered, Falchuk said that the power couple doesn't let anything get in the way of their "normal" bond.

"There's a media version of her and me but we're just home cooking dinner. We could not be a more normal couple," said Falchuk. The much-in-love couple made headlines in June due to their unusual arrangement of living together only four days a week.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates