Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to head to Manali for the next schedule

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in the news for a long time. Superhero is a genre India hasn't tapped into correctly. We have made way too many films on the genre and half of them aren't even worth mentioning, let alone remembering.

But we have our hopes and curiosities piqued on this film. It was announced in 2015 as Dragon by producer Karan Johar and was slated to release on December 23, 2016. However, since this was a trilogy with mammoth scale and budget, the date was pushed. It was all set to release on August 15, 2019, but was postponed again, owning to precision in visual effects. Now, the film will arrive in Summer 2020.

And Mumbai Mirror reports the lead pair will fly to Manali for the next schedule. A source stated, "Ranbir, Alia and the entire cast will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day shoot. Every location carries Shiva's story forward. Manali too plays an important role in the screenplay. All the locations in India that feature in the story reference the central characters. During the Manali schedule, the story of Shiva's origin and self-discovery will be traced."

And talking about the film during the release of Sanju, Kapoor told Mid-day, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it's something I'm terribly excited about. Ayan is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. He has worked on this film for six years. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it's not the end."

This could be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, going by the statements of the people associated with the film. Will Hindi Cinema finally make a Superhero film we can proudly boast about?

