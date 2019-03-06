Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film gets its official logo

bollywood

The Brahmastra journey begins on Maha Shivratri, at the Kumbh Mela, through a never seen before spectacle in the sky

On March 4, the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, and the culmination of the Kumbh Mela, the team of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji, launched a swarm of drones that illuminated the evening sky to reveal the Brahmastra logo. Above the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, at the sacred Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj, with a background of over 10 million visitors, a whole phalanx of drones flew overhead to light up the sky with the logo of the film.

Alia Bhatt shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Saare astron ka devta - #Brahmastra. The official movie logo is out now!! Releasing this #Christmas. [sic]"

Set in contemporary India, but imbued in Indian mythology, magical energies and powers, Brahmastra is a film that takes us to a spectacular new world beyond our imagination. The makers could not imagine a more fitting platform than the Kumbh to commence the Brahmastra journey.

Talking about it, Karan Johar says, "The Kumbh is the epitome of our rich cultural history and is a reminder of our roots. It is everything that India stands for, a confluence of spirituality and history."

Director Ayan Mukerji added, "Brahmastra is a film deeply inspired by the spirit of Indian history and mythology. The film aspires to touch that chord of Indian spirituality that exists within all of us. I feel very grateful that we can kick start the journey for our very ambitious film on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at the Kumbh Mela. May all the positive energies at Kumbh rain down upon our movie!"

Shikha Kapur CMO, FSS - "This has been the most exciting and challenging launches to plan and execute. What seemed like an impossible idea became a dream we committed ourselves to pursue. It’s a testament to the passion that FSS, Dharma and all our partners bring to the film to make the impossible happen"

The first part of Brahmastra trilogy is slated for release on Christmas 2019. , Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Fox Star Studios. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

View Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt unveil Brahmastra at Kumbh Mela





Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates