Brahmastra: Superhero Ranbir Kapoor on double shift from October

Emitting fire from his palms may be his superpower on screen, but off it, Ranbir Kapoor will need the power of endurance to see Brahmastra through to the end. Director Ayan Mukerji had about 26 days’ shoot pending on the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt-starrer when the lockdown disrupted his plan. Now, mid-day has learnt that the director, who is gearing up to resume work on the fantasy drama, has decided to conduct the shoot at Film City in Mumbai, in two shifts of five hours each.

A trade source reveals that Mukerji intends to have two sets built, including one with a chroma screen, at the Goregaon studio. "If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December." Even though the current regulations bar artistes aged over 65 years from shooting, the makers are hoping the decision will be reversed in the weeks to come, thus enabling Bachchan to join them.



Kapoor with Bachchan and Mukerji during the February schedule



While Ranbir Kapoor had shot the crucial action scenes with WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar in the previous schedue, he will now turn his attention to the talkie portions with Bachchan, Bhatt and Mouni Roy. "On the cards is also the theme song that will be picturised on Ranbir."



mid-day reached out to Mukerji and Dharma Productions. Both did not respond till press time.

