Brain-stem death donors can be the answer to patients' issues

In the last seven months, the state government has retrieved one lung and two hearts from outside Maharashtra for organ transplantation

Every day, hundreds and thousands of patients wait patiently for organ donors to get a new lease of life and donations from brain-stem death patients can actually be the answer to address the issue. According to the data shared by the Maharashtra government, in the last seven months, as many as 93 brain-stem death (BSD) donors have donated their organs.

From January 1 to July 16, 2019, hospitals across the state have retrieved 149 kidneys, 83 liver, 10 lungs, 24 hearts and three pancreas from these patients. Along with that, the government authority has recorded 128 skin donors, 79 cornea donors along with two bone donors in the state.

Talking about the same, a senior official from State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization said, "Everyday, several patients are declared brain dead in cases of accidents or diseases. If the family members of each of these patients agree for organ donations, several lives can be saved. It is the only way to meet the gap of the demand and supply of organ donation in the country."

During this period, the state government has retrieved one lung and two hearts from outside Maharashtra for organ transplantation. But according to experts, there is a need for more awareness among people.

"People still believe in the superstition that donating organs is against religion. But saving a person's life is the biggest dharma (religion) of a human. There is a need for more awareness among people especially in civic-run hospitals where mostly uneducated poor people go for treatment who lack this knowledge," said Dr Ravikumar Singh, a health activist.

