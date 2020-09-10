Search

Brazil footballer Hulk's ex-wife slams her niece for marrying him

Updated: 10 September, 2020 08:55 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Speaking about the relationship with her niece, Iran said: "I gave everything to this girl. If I was wrong, it was because I trusted too much."

Hulk and Camila Angelo
Hulk and Camila Angelo

Brazilian footballer, Hulk's former wife, Iran Angelo said she was hurt after her ex-husband married her niece. The Shanghai SIPG forward, 34, split with Iran in 2019 after a 12-year relationship. He then married Iran's niece, Camila  Angelo, 31, in March.

A hurt Iran spoke about the ordeal and claimed Camila was like a daughter to her and said it feels like she is "burying her daughter alive." "I wake up and go to sleep without understanding why everything happened to me," Iran was quoted as saying by Spanish daily, Marca. "The pain is great, sometimes I think it will tear my heart out. She was a daughter to me."

Iran Angelo

