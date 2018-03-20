Brazil to play pre-World Cup friendlies

Brazil's squad will remain in London from May 28 to June 8 before departing for Vienna and then Russia, where the World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15



Brazil will finalise their World Cup preparations with international friendlies against Croatia and Austria, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said. The Selecao will meet Croatia in England on June 3 followed by a clash against Austria at Vienna's Ernst Happel stadium seven days later, the CBF said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition to the friendlies, the CBF struck a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to use the club's new north London facilities for their pre-World Cup training base. The Selecao will also stay in a hotel within the sports complex. Brazil's squad will remain in London from May 28 to June 8 before departing for Vienna and then Russia, where the World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15. The five-time world champions will begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don on June 17.

