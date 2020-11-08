Brazilian tattoo artist gets fake tusks implanted to look like human Orc

Orc got his first tattoo at 15, and since then, has had about 80 per cent of his body covered in ink. He also has a split tongue, several subdermal implants and sliced ears. Pics courtesy/@ orcinfernall, Instagram

A 41-year-old tattoo artist and body modification enthusiast from Iguatemi, Brazil, got two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.

The man, who identifies himself as Orc, got his first tattoo at the age of 15. Since then, he has had about 80 per cent of his body covered in ink. He also has a split tongue, several subdermal implants, sliced ears, and has his eyes tattooed black. Orc has spent over $500 (R37,000 approx) on the fake tusks to make him look like the fictional creature depicted in popular films and video games like Warcraft.

He says, "I am trying to be myself, these are just my ideas, my inspirations coming from the heart, I am not inspired by anyone." Of course his friends and family don't approve of it, but he isn't giving it up for anybody. His wife, Krishna, though also shares his passion for tattoos and body modifications, and has had significant work done herself. Truly, made for each other!

China's own Boogey Man

Bad uncle makes a living by scaring children

WHO knew scaring strangers' children into finishing their meals and going to bed early could be an actual job. Luo Qingjun, from Lishui City, China, has become popular in his home country for adopting the role of "bad uncle" to discipline kids and his services are for hire. He records a video of himself frowning and making faces at the camera to scare kids into listening to their parents, for a fee. It all started when he played bad uncle for a friend's child, as a favour, but after recording a very effective custom video, his friend recommended him to other parents, and before he knew it, Luo became a bad uncle for-hire. The 27-year-old uses phrases with fierce facial expressions and roaring voice—something that would scare parents, too. Zheng Xiaobian, professor of psychology at Central China Normal University said, "This kind of 'scare' education has limited educational effect on children, and it can have negative effects."

Keeping it cool

Recently, engineers at US's Purdue University unveiled a revolutionary white paint that they claim can keep surfaces up to 7.8 degrees Celsius cooler than their ambient temperature. It works by virtue of absorbing almost no solar energy and sending heat away from the surface that it is covering. It's like turning any space into a refrigerator, minus the energy cost. It took Purdue's engineers six years of hard work and lots of trial and error to come up with a white paint based on calcium carbonate, an earth-abundant compound, which actually worked.

This dude is a pee-addict

A German livestreamer is breaking the Internet by drinking seven pints of his own urine every day. "It is the body's own vaccination," says Hamburg's Jan Schünemann. He claims drinking his urine can ward off illnesses and mitigate depression. The sports coach and student then streams his ill-advised ritual on social media in the hope that others will follow suit. He also applies pee to his skin, eyes and ears via syringe. Currently, experts advise against imbibing pee (urotherapy, which has its origin in India), as it can introduce bacteria and other harmful substances into the bloodstream, as well as damage the kidneys.

Lawn robot's cries prevents theft



Representation pic

A lawn robot messaged his owner for help when a thief tried to run off with the grass-cutting automaton in Lippstadt, Germany. When the homeowner went to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm. Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled. The police are yet to arrest the thief.

Wildlife expert poses as old lady to trap fowl



Pic/Wildlife Emergency Service

Gerald, a belligerent bird at a zoo in Oakland, has been ruffling feathers. He used to charge and jump on visitors, especially older women. It was finally captured last week by a wildlife expert posing as a frail elderly woman, who baited the bird with blueberries, kibble and

sunflower seeds.

Veg burger is a burger, says Euro Parliament

The European Parliament came together to vote on a variety of issues, including on vegetarian meat alternatives to retain the namesakes of their meaty counterparts. While the farmer lobbyists argued no, environmentalists said yes, and the parliament too voted in favour of the veggie burger.

At tail's end

Straight out of a thriller, a Rotterdam train driver's life was saved by a giant whale tale, after his train crashed through the barriers at the end of the track. The train plunged straight through, and would have ended up in the water below if the artwork hadn't arrested its fall. Thankfully, nobody was on the train and the driver was able to escape to safety himself. Pic/AFP

