BRD Medical Hospital case: Day after attack on brother, Dr Kafeel Khan says, 'will not bend'

An accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case, in which 63 kids died, Khan's mother has appealed for police protection

Kashif Jameel

A day after his brother was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants, Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case involving the death of 63 children, on Monday said he was not going to bend.

Khan, whose mother has appealed for police protection fearing a threat to her family, said his brother Kashif Jameel was operated on successfully and the bullets removed. "Allah rahem kare. M not going to bend," Khan, who was jailed last September and was released on bail in April this year, said on Twitter.



Dr Kafeel Khan. Pics/Twitter

"Firstly, I would like to thank all of you, as the bullets have been removed from my brother Kashif's body, and the operation has been successful. He is currently in ICU. Three bullets were shot at him in order to kill him. Who has fired, we do not know. But it was 500 metres from Gorakhnath Temple, where the UP chief minister was staying," he said. He said two boys came on a scooty, fired at his brother and fled.

"This is the state of law and order," Khan said and blamed the police for the delay in his brother's treatment. Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen appealed for police protection.

"My entire family is under threat and we are scared. I appeal to the state government and also the administration to provide us police protection," a visibly shaken Parveen told the media. Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Shalabh Mathur said a case was registered against unidentified persons and police were investigating all possible aspects.

