Breaking: Fire breaks out at a popular restaurant in Bandra

As per reports, the fire had erupted at the popular Bandra eatery situated on 33rd road near Pali village

A screen grab of the video. Pic credit/Twitter

A fire broke out at Bandra's popular restaurant Mini Punjab near Pali village on Thursday at around 6 pm. Fire tenders, police and ambulance were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire.

Popular restaurant Mini Punjab, Bandra (W) caught fire. Please avoid that route, a fire brigade is on the way. @bandrainfo @BandraDataHub @bandrabuzz pic.twitter.com/1eIRVe9MtD — Monica Pereira (@webbed_vagabond) February 21, 2019

As per reports, citizens have been asked to avoid taking the route of 33rd road as the road has been cordoned off completely. The firefighting officers managed to douse off the fire by 6.12 pm. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.



In a similar incident that took place on November 27, 2018, a minor fire had broken out in the Shastri Nagar slum which injured two people. About 15 hutments got destroyed before the fire department was able to extinguish the blaze. According to the disaster management officials, the fire reportedly started around 10.30 am and was extinguished at 1.20 pm. Fire officials said the fire was confined to household articles and electric wiring.

