Breathe- Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan's hunt for his daughter gets deeper and darker
The new teaser of Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh's Breathe- Into The Shadows displays the helplessness of a father and how he must find his daughter who has gone missing.
Amazon Prime Video released a sneak peek into the main antagonist of their latest show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, named J. We see panic-stricken parents portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen frighteningly looking everywhere for their little girl who is kidnaped by a man named J who dons a mysterious mask. The all new psychological thriller is all set to release on July 10, 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.
The first Breathe was about a father's helplessness and desperation to save his ailing son and earn the wrath of an eccentric police officer. The second season shows the helplessness of a father whose daughter has gone missing.
Has she been kidnapped? Is she lost somewhere? What's the mystery behind her disappearance? The new promo digs a little deeper and builds the intrigue a little more, have a look right here:
The new season seems to be a little darker than the first one, especially the way it has been shot. There are multiple montages of actors shot entirely in dark, with their faces barely visible, and all we can do is hear their voices, both happy and horrified. Given the content that has been on the OTT platform off late, this show also promises to be a roller-coaster ride.
Coming to Bachchan, he completes 20 years in Hindi Cinema this week. His last release was Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan in 2018, where he played Robbie. This is what he had to say about this film on his Instagram post that he has captioned- Road to 20:
View this post on Instagram
#RoadTo20 Year-2018 I didn't have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I've written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar. I have an idea... Anurag, let's make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! ð) I'm on! Over to you.
He now has Ludo, Bob Biswas, and The Big Bull coming up soon!
