Breathe- Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan's hunt for his daughter gets deeper and darker

Amazon Prime Video released a sneak peek into the main antagonist of their latest show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, named J. We see panic-stricken parents portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen frighteningly looking everywhere for their little girl who is kidnaped by a man named J who dons a mysterious mask. The all new psychological thriller is all set to release on July 10, 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.

The first Breathe was about a father's helplessness and desperation to save his ailing son and earn the wrath of an eccentric police officer. The second season shows the helplessness of a father whose daughter has gone missing.

Has she been kidnapped? Is she lost somewhere? What's the mystery behind her disappearance? The new promo digs a little deeper and builds the intrigue a little more, have a look right here:

The new season seems to be a little darker than the first one, especially the way it has been shot. There are multiple montages of actors shot entirely in dark, with their faces barely visible, and all we can do is hear their voices, both happy and horrified. Given the content that has been on the OTT platform off late, this show also promises to be a roller-coaster ride.

Coming to Bachchan, he completes 20 years in Hindi Cinema this week. His last release was Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan in 2018, where he played Robbie. This is what he had to say about this film on his Instagram post that he has captioned- Road to 20:

He now has Ludo, Bob Biswas, and The Big Bull coming up soon!

