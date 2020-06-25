Breathe: Into the Shadows - Amit Sadh's first look revealed!

Amit Sadh reprises his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into The Shadows. The psychological crime thriller will also see Abhishek Bachchan in his on-screen digital debut. Amazon Prime Video has elevated the excitement level by releasing Amit Sadh's first look today.

The actor is seen mysteriously landing in jail, raising curiosity amongst the viewers. Why is Inspector Kabir Sawant in prison? While we don't know the reason behind this new twist, it certainly adds an interesting layer to the mystery of this much-awaited crime thriller.

Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher. The show is slated to release on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Amit Sadh said, "Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show's theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows."

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on July 1, 2020.

