Ahead of its release, Breathe: Into the Shadows makers shares a thrilling video of its upcoming show

Less than 48 hours to go for Breathe: Into the shadows to finally release on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the trailer released, it has been recieving appreciation from everyone from the fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan. The 12-episode show will also mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 20 years in the industry. Amazon Prime Video shared a video clip in the kidnapper's voice to build up excitement for the show.

Amazon Prime Video on its social media shared, "When the past haunts you, the present pays for it. #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10. @BreatheAmazon @juniorbachchan @TheAmitSadh @MenenNithya @Abundantia_Ent (sic)".

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The series is created by Abundantia Entertainment and Mayank Sharma. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and also features actors like Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles. So mark your calendars as the show release on 10th July!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news