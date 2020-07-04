Breathe: Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan unveils chill-inducing promo

After the release of the trailer, there has been a lot of anticipation in the air for Amazon Prime Videos’ upcoming series Breathe: Into the shadows. The crime thriller show will see Abhishek Bachchan playing the character of Avinash at the forefront, in his digital debut.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan posted a short promo of the show on his social media. The promo had a dark sinister vibe to it starting off with the worrisome question of "Where is Siya?", who is the character of Abhishek Bachchan's daughter in the show who has been kidnapped. The promo then goes to show the different characters that the show will be revolving around to catch the kidnapper.

Abhishek shared the promo with the caption, "Our ways might be different but we all seek the truth! #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10. @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon @TheAmitSadh @MenenNithya"

The show releases on the 10th of July, so be prepared to binge watch the mysterious crime drama!

