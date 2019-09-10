Brexit: Boris Johnson's second bid for snap election rejected

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered a setback after his second attempt to force an early election in the country failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.

According to a CNN report, as Johnson presented a new motion in the House of Commons, 293 MPs voted for the motion, short of the 434-mark required to trigger a snap election. As many as 46 parliamentarians dissented the motion.

After the vote, Johnson attacked the opposition parties, asserting they intend to delay Brexit again. "I earlier urged the House to trust the people but once again the opposition think they know better," he told the House.

The Conservative Party leader further said "They want to delay Brexit yet again...Not only have they refused to choose the way ahead, they have now twice denied the British people their say in an election.” He also said that he will "strive to get an agreement in the national interest".

The UK government has now shut the Parliament down for five weeks. MPs will not be resuming their duties until October 14, only 12 days before the UK exits from the European Union. "Now the House will be suspended until mid-October," Johnson reportedly said while hoping that the Opposition would use the time to reflect on the issue.

The developments are said to have rattled the ruling Conservative Party government, which is struggling to strike an agreement with the Opposition over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

Last week, British MPs rejected a motion presented by Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call for a snap election on October 15 after the opposition backed the bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, causing a menace to the government, which is said of not having a working majority.

With inputs from ANI

