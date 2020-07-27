Brian Lara to be pallbearer at Sir Everton Weekes's funeral

West Indian batting legend Brian Lara will be among the pallbearers at cricket great Sir Everton Weekes's funeral at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 30.

Weekes, 95, passed away on July 1. Other pallbearers will be sons David Murray (former WI wicketkeeper) and Eareal Johnson; godson Adrian Donovan, former West Indies cricketers Sir Charles Griffith and Ian Bradshaw, revealed Jeffrey Gibson, the dean at The Cathedral Church of Saint Michael and All Angels.

Sir Everton Weekes

"The procession will enter Kensington Oval through the Pickwick Gate (Sir Everton was born and raised in Pickwick Gap). The funeral service will comprise the singing of hymns and the reading of three passages from the Bible. The eulogy will be delivered by Sir Hilary Beckles, who collaborated with Weekes for a book.

"Sir Everton's funeral will be the fourth one held at the Kensington Oval. The others were former Prime Minister David Thompson, former President of the Barbados Cricket Association, Stephen Alleyne and former WI batsman Seymour Nurse," said Gibson, a life member of the Barbados Cricket Association and a lower grade cricketer.

Anti-Coronavirus protocol will be in place at the service—face masks, temperature checks, sanitisation of hands on entry and one-metre distancing by the attendees.

