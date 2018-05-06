Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks radiant at her mehendi ceremony

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was a star-studded affair, which saw family and friends in attendance. Janhvi Kapor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and other Bollywood stars were present at the pre-wedding festivities



Sonam Kapoor with beau Anand Ahuja during her mehendi ceremony. Pic/Instagram

Celebrations were at full swing at the Kapoor household, as Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor gets ready to tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. The mehendi ceremony on Sunday evening was attended by family and friends, which included the who's who of Bollywood. Sonam's siblings Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, cousins Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, friends Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta, filmmaker Karan Johar and many others were in attendance for the special occasion's at dad Anil's residence in Mumbai. Several pictures shared on Instagram have gone viral.

After dating each other for two years Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will finally get hitched on May 8, 2018. As per a report in a major news daily, Sonam reportedly met Anand through a mutual designer friend, Pernia Qureshi. Sparks ignited and the businessman asked the diva out, and ever since they've been thick.

The soon-to-be bride and groom made their first public appearance at Akshay Kumar's bash honoured for Will Smith. And, ever since, he has made several public outings with the 'Khoobsurat' actress and her family. Both their Instagram pages are filled with each other's adorable photos. Although Sonam never made her relationship with Anand official, her social media handle did all the talking.

Functions such as sangeet, will take place on May 7. A Bollywood entertainment portal reported that filmmaker and Sonam's close friend, Karan Johar has some exquisite and customised gifts for her. It has pieces of jewellery, sarees, laddoos, and everything that the filmmaker has specially customised for the beautiful actress.

Celebrations begin!!! #sonamkishaadi A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 6, 2018 at 7:14am PDT

The Kapoor family is putting their best foot forward to make Sonam Kapoor's wedding with beau Anand Ahuja – a grand affair. From Sonam's actor-dad Anil Kapoor presenting a high-octane Bollywood dance act to cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor dancing at the sangeet ceremony, the function definitely will be worth a watch.



Karan Johar with Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor at Sonam's mehendi ceremony. Pic/Karan's official Instagram account

On May 1st, the Kapoors and Ahujas confirmed the wedding date through an official statement, which read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives." There's no confirmation as to whether friend and frequent collaborator Farah Khan will be a part of the pre-wedding festivities as she's currently nursing an injury.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to release on June 1st.

