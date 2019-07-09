Masaba Gupta's bridge-to-luxury label raises USD 1 million

bollywood-fashion

House of Masaba is the go-to fashion house to collaborate with for top brands. The label led by Masaba Gupta, who is the creative director, has picked up multiple awards as well.

One of the youngest and most successful commercial labels of contemporary times, House of Masaba, has made a mark in the fashion industry in a short span of time. The label leads in the spaces of resort wear and destination wedding wear and has been exponentially growing in India and international circuits. So far, it has 11 EBO stores in India and retail footprint in the UK, US and Dubai.

House of Masaba is the go-to fashion house to collaborate with for top brands. The label led by Masaba Gupta, who is the creative director, has picked up multiple awards as well. The company plans to use the funds to scale the infrastructure and distribution network. House of Masaba is looking at raising a bigger round later this year in order to establish a stronger retail foothold, domestically and internationally.

"After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country. - Masaba Gupta, Creative Director and Founder, House of Masaba.

"We have grown bootstrapped from 3 to 11 stores in the last 3 years. This round would enable us to continue this growth momentum, quadruple our production capacity, strengthen our team and expand our retail footprint across the country," said Sagar Chhabra, CEO, House of Masaba.

