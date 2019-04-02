Bridge trust deficit between people and planners

opinion

Call in community representatives to reassure them about a greener city, which will be reality not just words. Cynicism and scepticism rule because there has never been at attempt to bridge the gap between people and those in power

Trees are concern No 1 for Mumbaikars as we race towards the elections. The weekend saw protesters forming a chain at Marine Drive to protest the number of trees being felled for Metro construction.

On Sunday morning, Breach Candy residents and other SoBo locals tied pieces of cloth to barks of trees at the Tata Garden. The coloured cloths symbolised 'rakhis' and the gesture epitomised the protector of a loved sibling, the raksha bandhan festival espouses.

The protesters at Breach Candy were also concerned about the over 100 trees going to be axed for the Coastal Road interchange that is supposed to come up at the spot, which would necessitate slicing through a significant part of Tata Garden. Towering palms just outside the garden would also be sacrificed in the road widening for the Coastal Road project.

It is time each and every authority seeks to assuage tempers and gives assurances as to how the project is going to affect the city in terms of the environment.

If, as the planners claim they are going to replant these trees somewhere, put up a good quality map and details about exactly where the trees that are axed are going to be replanted.

Also, as the Coastal Road guardians say they are going to create even more green spaces than ever before, cite exactly where and how with diagrams and descriptions at the spot.

Let us change that narrative now, with small steps like detailing safeguards and transplanting plans on the website and on the ground too. This is just one way to start building trust between people, all of whom have a stake in the city.

