Drug Case: British actress Sapna Pabbi untraceable after being summoned by NCB

The NCB officials are unable to contact British actress and model Sapna Pabbi, who was asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday in connection with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She had not even responded to the summons.

Requesting anonymity, a senior NCB officer said, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and now has disappeared."

According to NCB officers, Pabbi's name came up during the interrogation of accused Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of former South African model Gabriella Demetriades. Some digital evidence has also surfaced which indicates that she is a part of the drug nexus, the officers said.

"Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn't respond then strong summons will be issued soon," the officer added.

The NCB has also found that Demetriades was procuring drugs and making them available to suppliers in Mumbai and Goa. "He is on a tourist visa in India. He dealt in synthetic drugs. In close association with various people he used to prepare synthetic drugs and supply them in southeastern countries like Malaysia and Thailand," the officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news