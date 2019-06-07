British Airways passenger forced to sit on seat with vomit; Airline gets trolled

international

The passenger took to Twitter to share photos in order to draw the company's attention. His trip with British AIwarys turned out to be horrible one after he found out that his seat was covered in what appeared to be a dried vomit

After the carrier failed to issue an apology, the passenger took to Twitter and shared a photo of the seat covered with dried vomit

An airline passengers travel experience turned awry when he discovered he was forced to travel on a seat covered with dried vomit. 38-year-old Dave Gildea was travelling as a business class passenger from British Airways when his journey turned bad as he had to travel in a 10-hour flight on a seat plastered in vomit.

@British_Airways have DM'd you but haven't gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days pic.twitter.com/i3iVvlsPdC — Dave Gildea (@thecloudranger) May 22, 2019

Dave Gildea, vice-president of a software company in San Francisco took to Twitter to share his horrific experience. Dave was travelling from London to Seattle when he reportedly upgraded to business class at Heathrow Airport. However, his dream of having a comfortable experience soon turned into dismay as he spotted vomit all around his designated seat.

Upon spotting the dried vomit, Dave complained to the flight attendants about the situation but his complaint fell on deaf ears. Instead of offering him another seat, the cabin crew offered a blanket to cover the dried vomit so he could put his feet up and sleep.

Saddened by his travel experience, Dave took to Twitter to share his pathetic experience with British Airways. Upon reaching his destination, Dave Tweeted a photo of the seat with dried vomit and tagged the airline in it. He wrote: British Airways have DM'd you but haven't gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days.

In no time Dave's tweet went viral and took the internet by storm. Netizens and Twitterati soon took to the post to share their experiences with the same airline. The tweet garnered a lot of attention and netizens slammed the British carrier on the microblogging site.

Here's how netizens reacted to the dried vomit seat by the leading airline:

Unbelievable!!! Typical BA don’t care won’t change!! I had similar experience flying return to Vegas, never again!

— big mus (@bigmus8) June 6, 2019

I will never fly with BA I had a bad experience also, it’s a principle of this. — Julio Silva (@juliorsillva) June 6, 2019

Sympathy offered. I too had a terrible experience on a BA flight recently . They only respond to tweets . Good luck — Martin Fry (@ABCFRY) June 6, 2019

How disgusting but I can’t say I’m surprised. I flew @britishairways last year on business class in the upper deck. The steward was really sick - eyes streaming, coughing, sniffing and when he served my food he sneezed right into my tray without covering his mouth. I refused 1/2 — Leigh (@leigh_lou) June 6, 2019

Don't @British_Airways train their staff with any customer service skills?--they sound rude,totally lacking in empathy,and as cold as ice!-you paid all that money for business class &are treated like crap.They should emulate the service on Emirates A380-superb care on economy! — keith edward rogers (@keither197) June 6, 2019

Seems like @British_Airways is vigorously vying for worst airline. Just compounding degrading service with poor response to complaints. #shame — R Jay (@RJWolfie) June 6, 2019

This is disgraceful @British_Airways and not the way to celebrate 100 years of service! I think at least 20,000 Avios is in order. This is not meeting the description of your online club world marketing - or is it? ð¤®?? — James Miller (@jameskibwe) June 6, 2019

Later, in order to control the sitaution, British Airways issued an apology to him and said they are investigating the matter.

