British author and TV host Michael Mosley wants to work with Shilpa Shetty

British author, medical journalist and television host Michael Mosley feels Indian actress Shilpa Shetty is a phenomenal enthusiast and says it would be fun to work with her on some project. Mosley met the actress and had a session with her when he visited India on the first-anniversary celebration of Sony BBC Earth earlier this year.

"I really enjoyed meeting Shilpa Shetty and she is a phenomenal enthusiast. We swapped a lot of health ideas and I think we have a lot in common," Mosley told IANS.

Any plans to work with her? "It will be great fun to do something together because I come with a scientific and academic background and she has enormous experience in food and fitness," added Mosley.

On his bond with India, he said: "I was born in Kolkata but at the age of 2, my family had moved from India. So essentially, there are no memories. But I have some beautiful pictures of me and my brother playing and enjoying our time in Kolkata. I will always cherish them. I don't get a chance to visit often but absolutely love India, its culture and the food." His show Trust Me I'm a Doctor also airs in India on Sony BBC Earth.

