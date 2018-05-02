Shilpa Shetty flies off to the Maldives to unwind with hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan

The doting wife-mother Shilpa Shetty Kundra has whisked off to Maldives with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan for a week

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months, travelling to different cities for events and numerous brands appearances and promotion. Interestingly, the wellness entrepreneur has had a choc-o-block schedule recently as she had attended 11 events, including award ceremonies, brand summits and appearances among other professional commitments, all in 3 days in three cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

While everyone who has worked with Shilpa has always praised her professionalism, dedication and hard work, she always ensures to keep to all her commitments despite it being an extremely hectic schedule. Shilpa, who has been keeping extremely busy shooting non-stop for the dance reality show, Super Dancer 2 among other professional commitments for the last eight to nine months, has worked a way out to unwind. Doing so, the doting wife-mother has whisked her family off to Maldives for a week.

Shilpa Shetty says, "The last few months have been pretty hectic and I have been running from pillar to post fulfilling my commitments including reality shows, brand summits, award ceremonies and brand appearances and promotion. It's a well-deserved break."

