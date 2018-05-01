When Shilpa Shetty recreated Baazigar co-star Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

Shilpa Shetty Kundra decides to pay tribute to Shah Rukh Khan during her holidays in Maldives in an offbeat way



Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is holidaying in Maldives with family. She has been striking Shah Rukh Khan's trademark arms-wide-open pose in the vacay snapshots on Instagram. Imitation is the best form of flattery.

Currently, in her second year as the brand ambassador of Swachh Sarvekshan, Shilpa Shetty intends to go the extra mile to highlight the importance of cleanliness. Considering the power of social media in driving change, she plans to launch six videos on the subject. They will be released weekly starting mid-May and shared by Shetty on her social media handles.

Shetty credits the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan for raising awareness on a subject that was relegated to the fringes until recently. She says, "Keeping your surroundings clean is as important as keeping your house clean. It's important for people to understand that having the civic sense to maintain hygiene goes a long way in creating a better country."

Having made her presence felt on celluloid and the small screen, web is a natural graduation for Shilpa Shetty. The actor is set to make her digital debut with Hear Me. Love Me, a dating reality show that will see her as the host.

In each episode of the show, which will be aired on Amazon Prime later this year, a young woman gets to date three guys virtually. The guys in question wear a mini camera on their chest as they go about their day and share their lives with the girl, but are careful not to reveal their faces, thereby eliminating looks as a determining factor. From seeing what they eat for breakfast, to joining them for a day at work, to meeting their family and colleagues, the female contestant gets a peek into their lives. Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a mentor to the girls participating in the show, advising them on matters of the heart and helping them choose the right guy.

View gallery: Warda Nadiadwala and sister Uroosa Khan dazzle on the red carpet at awards event

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates