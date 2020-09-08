British boxer Anthony Joshua dating Riyad Mahrez's ex-wife Rita Johal?

British boxer, Anthony Joshua is reportedly romancing pop singer Rita Johal, ex-wife of Manchester City footballer, Riyad Mahrez. Heavyweight champion Joshua, 30, was recently spotted with Rita, 26, at a bar and also at a party of a mutual friend.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Rita, who split with Algerian footballer Mahrez last year, is keen to be in a relationship with the boxer. "Rita's mad keen on AJ. She thinks they can be a couple," a source said. "She's in touch with him via his circle of friends and loves going out with them, although she really only has eyes for AJ. She's been telling people about him, although he has held her at arm's length," the source added.

