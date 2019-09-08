British man among two held at IGI airport for using fake ticket for entry

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Two persons including a British national were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport in separate incidents for allegedly using fake tickets to enter the terminal area, an official said on Sunday.

In one incident, Raj Dhanota was apprehended as he was leaving Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said. According to the official, Dhanota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London so that he could enter the terminal to see off his wife and son.

In the second incident, Ubaid Al used a cancelled ticket to Srinagar to enter the terminal and drop his mother, according to the official. Both Dhanota and Lal have been handed over to the police for criminal trespassing, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies