British TV presenter Susanna Reid does not want to marry Crystal Palace owner

Susanna Reid and Steve Parish

British TV presenter Susanna Reid has revealed that she does not plan to marry her Crystal Palace Football Club owner boyfriend Steve Parish. "It's not a secret, but it's private. I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married.

I think the focus should be on the relationship. I've never fantasised about the big day. It was never my ambition to be married," she recently told British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

Reid is reportedly dating Parish since last year, after being introduced by her co-host Piers Morgan in 2016. This is Reid's first relationship since her 2014 split from Dominic Cotton, with whom she has three sons — Sam, Finn and Jack.

