Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of 'Baby one more time'

hollywood

To mark the completion of 20 years of the song '... Baby one more time', Britney Spears took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her fans

Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears, who made her musical debut with the song "...Baby one more time", became emotional on completing two decades in the industry. To mark the completion of 20 years of the song, the 36-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: "It's hard to put into words what today means to me 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!

It’s hard to put into words what today means to me… 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1... pic.twitter.com/oeMipXCSl9 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 23 October 2018

"So much has happened since then.. but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day one. Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me! Love you all!"

Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/oW8BCyStpL — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 23 October 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The Mississippi-born singer also shared the video link of "...Baby one more time" along with the tweet, reports dailymail.co.uk. Released on October 23, 1998, "...Baby one more time" became a huge hit and till date, has sold over 10 million copies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever