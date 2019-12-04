Britney Spears rings in 38th birthday with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The pop icon celebrated turning 38 on Monday and offered fans a glimpse into the celebration, sharing a video montage of the trip on Instagram. "It's my Bday B--ches," the 'Toxic' singer captioned the video which showed her celebrating at a bowling alley, executing decent form as she sent one down the lane.

Later, Spears showed a custom birthday cake topped with Oreo cookies and decorated with snaps of some of her most legendary moments. In addition to soaking up the sun in Miami, the lively couple also went ice skating at the Edition Hotel, where Art Basel is currently being held.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) onDec 2, 2019 at 7:02pm PST

The 25-year-old Asghari offered a touching tribute to his love of three years on Instagram and wrote, "We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE. There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess."

