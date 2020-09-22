Broken But Beautiful Season 3: Ekta Kapoor's web series promises to strike a chord with die-hard romantics

"It’s more powerful to fall out of love than in love!"; "Obsession never ends, It shifts!"; "Sometimes, the things you want are not the things you need."

These heartwarming lines sum up the theme of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s highly-anticipated love story – Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The teaser video launched by Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor followed by the two homegrown OTT giants, made hearts melt and kept fans hanging for more with the promise of revealing the cast shortly!

Check out the Broken But Beautiful Season 3 teaser here:

The musical logo also features eloquent soul-touching poetry that showcases the complexities of the lead couple – Agastya and Rumi. The logo reveal video beautifully ends at a point that is quite intriguing and has left many wondering about the actors playing the lead couple in the show!

Ever since the content queen Ekta Kapoor announced on social media that the third season of the romantic show won't be featuring the on-screen couple Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, there was a lot of buzz and speculations regarding the new cast of the show.

One of the most successful OTT franchise, ‘Broken But Beautiful’ was loved by one and all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise are still the top chart numbers amongst the fans. The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. And with the new logo reveal video, fans can’t wait to know more about the story of Agastya and Rumi!

