'Brother of 1000 sisters' rapes 11-year-old for a year; arrested

crime

The accused known for holding mass Rakhi festival in Madhya Pradesh and calling himself ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂbrother of a thousand sisters' was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl for over a year

Representational image

An independent corporator, known for holding mass Rakhi festival in Betul town in Madhya Pradesh, and calling himself ‘brother of a thousand sisters’, was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl for over a year. The accused identified as Rajendra Singh alias Kendu Baba, has been taken into custody after he surrendered before the police on Monday.

According to Times of India, the incident came to light when the police department received an anonymous letter a couple of weeks ago detailing the alleged rape of the minor by the accused for over a year, said Motilal Kushwaha, Betul Ganj police station in-charge. The anonymous letter provided the details of the victim. Based on the allegations, Motilal Kushwaha approached the minor's family. The girl and her parents validated the charge as leveled in the letter.

"The information in the letter was serious and we started our investigations. When we spoke to the survivor, she confirmed it and urged us to take action. We have assured the family that we will given them security," Motilal Kushwaha stated. "We sent out teams to arrest the accused, and due to the pressure, he surrendered at the police station today," he added.



After finding the concrete evidence against the accused, the police filed a case on Sunday night and issued orders to arrest him. The accused surrendered before Betul Ganj police station on Monday. Rajendra Singh has been serving as corporator in Betul for the past several years.

