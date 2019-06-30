Mumbai Crime: 41-year-old woman raped by fake policeman on pretext of saving son

crime

On the pretext of meeting, the fake policeman allegedly raped the rape even tried to defame the woman and her daughter. The accused is still on the run

Accused Dinesh Parmar

The Arnala Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a person for allegedly raping a 41-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Dinesh Parmar, posed as a fake policeman and raped a woman on the pretext of saving her son, who is a drug addict, from police action.

The Arnala police finally registered an FIR against the person but according to the police, the accused is still at large. The lady victim who is a resident of Virar met the imposter in 2017 when she had visited Vasai court in connection with a case in which her son was arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Imposter cop arrested after wife complains

Revealing the ordeal, the victim said, "He asked me what I was doing in the court. I told him that my son is a drug addict and was arrested for a theft case. After which he threatened me of putting more cases on my son if I don't meet him at Kalamb Beach."

Also Read: 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by her lover, his friend in Uttar Pradesh

The accused took the lady with him to a resort where he allegedly raped her. After the incident, the accused kept on calling her for a meeting but the victim refused to meet. Post which, the accused even visited the office of the victim and tried to meet her. But the victim didn't speak to him. As the victim was not meeting him, the accused opened an account on Facebook and posted her picture. After that, at regular intervals, the accused uploaded various pictures of the victim and tried to defame her.

Due to the constant harassment, the woman slipped into depression. She even approached the Arnala Police station to register a complaint, but the cops at the police station didn't pay any attention.

The woman's 20-year-old daughter who noticed that her mother was not stable asked her the reason which is when the mother broke down and narrated her ordeal to her daughter.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Versova police files rape case against Aditya Pancholi

When the mother and daughter reached the police station to file a complaint, but the Arnala police acted cold once again. Unable to bear the torture, the woman threatened to immolate herself if the police didn't register the complaint.

The Arnala police finally registered a case against a person named Dinesh Parmar under IPC section 420 (cheating), 170 (Personating a public servant), 376 (rape), 504 (outraging modesty of women), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication). The accused is still at large.

See Photos: Monster dads: These fathers raped their own daughters

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates