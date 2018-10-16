Search

Oct 16, 2018, 20:48 IST | IANS

Brown sugar worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Manipur, 2 arrested
Representational Image

Authorities seized about 650 grams of brown sugar, valued at Rs 65 lakh, in Manipur and arrested two people, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with the help of Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at Manipur's Khudengthabi.

Some 50 polythene packets filled with light brown powder were recovered from a carton which was kept in the boot of the vehicle, the DRI official said.

Johny Kom, the driver of the vehicle, and the car's owner Jang Khomang Haokip were arrested.

The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandel (Manipur), who remanded them to judicial custody.

