Browse faster

The current browser most of us use is Google Chrome. While it was a robust beast for the longest time, lately it has become slow and uses a lot of resources to operate. This problem is further compounded in machines that have a lower amount of RAM. If you ever get the message, 'Out of memory', you know what I am talking about. Facing these issues? You may want to consider these alternatives that are still based on Chrome, but have a variety of features and handle memory issues a lot better than Google's Chrome browser.

Brave Browser

Brave is a light weight robust browser that specialises in blocking advertisements that track users. In fact, the default page on the browser shows you how many ads and trackers have been blocked and how much estimated time was saved. The browser is available on both mobile and desktop, with the option of browsing where you left off on either device. This is also the only browser on the list that uses Tor for its Private mode. Tor network can not only hide your browsing history, but also protect and mask your location. The Tor feature, for now, is only available on the desktop version. The site also pays you in tokens if you opt to watch a few ads; you can set the number of ads you are willing to watch.

https://brave.com/

Vivaldi

Vivaldi is a fast and secure web browser that blocks sites from tracking you. It also has a built-in ad blocker and you can sync your browsing with all your devices. The browser is fully owned by the employees of the company and this gives them the freedom to build a more ethical experience.

Unlike a lot of browsers, this one also lets you take notes directly from the browser, which is great for everything from recipes to study notes for students. Since it is based on Chrome, the browser supports Chrome extensions. You can also post directly from your browser to Instagram. All this while being significantly less bulky than the current version of Chrome.

https://vivaldi.com/

Microsoft Chromium Edge

This is one of the most surprising browsers on this list. Microsoft ditched their own Internet Explorer to create Microsoft Edge using Chromium. It is worth it. The browser is fast and efficient, reducing load on the CPU and RAM. I managed to run more than a hundred tabs for an extended period of time on this browser without it collapsing. The browser gives you control over your privacy settings and helps you protect your computer from prying eyes. There are a number of features thrown in as well, such as the reading mode that blocks distractions while you read and the ability to browse across devices with all your preferences and data synced. The only thing we didn't like was the Bing search engine. Fortunately, you can change that in settings.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge

SRWare Iron

If you don't want to shift away from the look and feel of Chrome, then SRWare Iron offers a decent alternative. It looks exactly like Chrome, but without its privacy invading features and minus a lot of the bloatware that makes it so memory hungry. You can add your favourite extensions and use it exactly like you would use Chrome. The SRWare team has also introduced some optimisations that make the browser even faster. If you don't feel like installing it, they also have a portable version that you can just download, unzip and use directly. Making it a great choice if you want to browse on an unknown computer.

https://www.srware.net/iron/

Torch Browser

Torch Browser wears more than one hat. Sure, it can browse like any other browser, but what is significant here is the other things it can do. You can download torrents and stream videos from torrents directly through the browser, no additional software is required. You can also listen to streaming music free of cost and play games directly. If that wasn't enough, Torch can also download any media file you encounter with one click. While it does all the media stuff well, it lacks the security features that some of the other browsers listed here offer. It is, however, a lot lighter than the original Chrome browser.

https://torchbrowser.com/

News

Google adding meet to Gmail Mobile

Google had recently made their Zoom rival Google Meet free to use on Gmail on Web. Google Meet lets you video meet others using the service. You can start a meeting by going into your Gmail and selecting the Start a Meeting option on the left. The Gmail app on Android and iOS will sport a similar feature. Google Meet lets you meet instantly or schedule a meeting for a later time. You can also create a room and invite people to join, just as in Zoom. Users will also be given the option to remove the Meet tab from the settings within the Gmail app. Roll out for the service has already started so watch out for it on your Gmail app.

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November

CD Projekt Red's futuristic role-playing game will be delayed by another two months and will now be released in November. The news was announced in a tweet by the developer, stating that the content and gameplay are ready, but they need more time to iron out the bugs. The game was originally supposed to release in April this year but was pushed to September 2020. The game is already available for pre-order with prices starting at Rs 2,499.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news